Temperatures drop into the 30s, 40s but it'll get even colder tonight

Brrrrr! Central Florida residents woke up to the 30s and 40s on Tuesday but get ready -- temperatures are going to drop even more.

Across the region on Wednesday morning, Central Florida hit the 40s, with some northern areas hitting the 30s.

Temperatures are down about 10 to 13 degrees from what they were on Monday.

Highs will reach just into the 50s on Tuesday, with some spots struggling into the 60s.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning will be even colder with the 30s across the entirety of Central Florida.

A frost advisory will be activated from midnight Wednesday until 9 a.m. that day.

Cool temperatures will stick around on Wednesday, with temperatures rising into the 70s after that. However, FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that models are picking up on another cold front that should drop temperatures once again either on Sunday or Monday.

