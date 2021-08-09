High heat and storm chances rise in Central Florida

Looks like the last day before school for many local districts will include a huge dose of heat and humidity.

Highs will head for the 90s with ease inland this afternoon. Humidity adds to the heat impacts as the "feels like" temperature, also known as the heat index, moves into the 102° range.

Be careful if you are outdoors for any extended period of time on Monday.

Storm chances will be the highest inland and mainly west of Interstate 95 on Monday.

The theme parks look pretty good overall but watch for a few storms in the p.m. hours.

Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns on Monday.

Plans along the beaches look like a great choice. While there could be a few showers, much of the action will get pushed inland as the Atlantic sea breeze activates by late morning.

Forecast models are locking onto the sea breeze development and the trend is that most rain chances are getting pushed into West Central Florida.

As we head towards sunset, nearly all of the rain will be out near Tampa. This exact pattern will play out for the remainder of the week.

