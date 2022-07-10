TIMELINE: Hot weather continues Sunday; when storms arrive in Orlando

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns: Hot and muggy weather continues on this Sunday. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees lower than yesterday, reaching the low to mid-90s across the interior and the east coast. Feels-like temperatures from 102°-107.°

The onset of storms will be earlier today, starting this morning along the Gulf coast, moving to the Orlando metro by 2pm, arriving in Brevard County by 4pm and storm coverage decreases by 7pm. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns and quite typical for this time of year.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?



Weather at the attractions today looks similar to days past. Highs near 94° during the afternoon with mixed skies. Isolated storms after 2pm. Lightning remains the primary concern in some of the stronger storms.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?



Mostly sunny skies prevail in the morning and early afternoon hours. Surf is in the 2-3' range. The rip current risk is moderate , make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Temperatures will reach the low-90s today thanks to a southwesterly flow. Storms are on the rise this afternoon/ evening.



LOOKING AHEAD: Our daily afternoon storm chances pick up once again early next week and again by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s through the extended forecast. Wednesday will be the warmest day with a high of 95 degrees. Feels like temperatures remain in the triple digits for at least the next five days.

The tropics are nice and quiet at this time, tropical formation is not expected for the next 5 days. There is Saharan Dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean this weekend.



