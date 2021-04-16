TIMELINE: Storms to ramp up across Central Florida over next few days

An approaching cold front and energy building over the Gulf South will combine forces and bring the risk of strong to severe storms into Central Florida.

Saturday will be the "driest" day of the weekend with only scattered rain expected. Marion County saw some heavy rain with hail and some lightning over parts of Ocala and into the Lake County area. Daytona Beach could see some storms as the day goes on.

Sunday looks to be a different story.

The trend of wet weather will continue through next Wednesday as a front remains stalled in the vicinity of Central Florida. Waves of energy will be riding along the front and some drenching rain will result.

Rain amounts could be an issue in many communities. Sunday through Wednesday will produce the highest accumulations in the range of 2-5"+ across the region.

We've declared Monday and Tuesday FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAYS, making you aware of the wetter weather and the potential for flooding/low end severe weather threat.

