Track the Tropics: Hurricane forecasters monitor 2 tropical waves

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said there is a tropical wave hundreds of miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. It is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms.

Some slow development is possible over the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph towards the Lesser Antilles, forecasters said. After then, strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development. Formation chances are at 20 percent over the next five days.

Nonetheless, they said that heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible across portions of central and northern Lesser Antilles on Tuesday and across the Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands on Wednesday.

Then, there is said to be another tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea and it is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers.

However, the NHC said that unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development over the next day or so. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some gradual development of the system when it is located near the southeastern Bahamas around midweek though. Formation chances are at 20 percent over the next five days.

"Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days," they said.

