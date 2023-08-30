Hurricane Idalia makes historic landfall as strongest storm to strike Florida’s Big Bend in 125 years

Raging Hurricane Idalia officially made an unprecedented and historic landfall Wednesday along Florida's Gulf Coast , blasting destructive winds , and catastrophic storm surge and flash flooding as power outages climbed to over 400,000 utility customers.

The Category 3 storm made landfall on the coast of Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. local time. With its 125 mph winds and significant flooding, it posed an immediate threat to lives and properties. The storm has now weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph as it lashes Georgia and the Carolinas with hurricane-force winds.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the center of Idalia had moved to the northeast at 10 mph and crossed into southern Georgia, where a Flash Flood Emergency was issued around Valdosta .

Even after Idalia's eye has left the Sunshine State, the NHC is forecasting significant storm surge impacts to continue through the evening for the Gulf Coast. Damaging hurricane-force winds are forecast for Georgia and southern South Carolina through Wednesday night and flooding impacts could continue through Thursday.

FLORIDA HURRICANE IDALIA TRACKER: LIVE RADAR UPDATES, POWER OUTAGES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS AND STORM SURGE

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, marking an unprecedented and historic event. (FOX Weather)

While Governor Ron DeSantis told media Wednesday afternoon during a news conference that there were no confirmed fatalities, the Florida Highway Patrol said two men died in separate rain-related crashes in Gainesville and Pasco County due to Idalia. One man’s pickup truck swerved and crashed into a tree, while the other man lost control and hit a tree with his truck.

"And those fatalities are things that get a confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement through medical examiners. We do not have any confirmed fatalities yet," DeSantis said.

DRONE VIDEO REVEALS DAMAGE, FLOODING FROM HURRICANE IDALIA LANDFALL NEAR KEATON BEACH

The FOX Forecast Center said Idalia was the strongest hurricane to strike the Big Bend area – especially near Cedar Key – in 125 years, dating back to an unnamed 1896 storm.

Hurricane Idalia charges east through Georgia, Carolinas

After lashing Florida’s Gulf Coast with threatening storm surge and extreme winds, Idalia rushed inland, triggering rare Extreme Wind Warnings for four counties north of the Bend, including a swath of Interstate 10.

Hurricane Idalia's landfall in Florida is blasting catastrophic storm surge and destructive, life-threatening winds as the storm's core moved onshore in the Big Bend of the state. (FOX Weather)

Idalia roared into southern Georgia still threatening hurricane-force gusts. Valdosta and Savannah remained under Hurricane Warnings into Wednesday afternoon. Valdosta hit a gust of 67 mph and was under a rare Flash Flooding Emergency , the FOX Forecast Center reports.

DRAMATIC PHOTOS, VIDEO CAPTURE HURRICANE IDALIA'S HISTORIC LANDFALL IN FLORIDA

Idalia will move near southern South Carolina by Wednesday night threatening widespread tropical storm force winds across the coastal Carolinas into Thursday before the storm finally moves off into the Atlantic.

Florida's streets flood as storm surge rises

Before the monstrous storm's arrival, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautioned that Idalia's storm surge could reach heights of 16 feet in some locations near the storm center. As of 8 a.m. local time, amounts were far less than forecasted.

A look at Hurricane Idalia's peak storm surge Wednesday morning. (FOX Weather)

Just after sunrise, Cedar Key , Florida , reported 6.07 feet of storm surge during astronomical low tide, and forecasters expect a higher value as Idalia churns more inland. This is the second-highest level ever observed behind Hurricane Hermine of 6.10 feet.

FOX WEATHER'S ROBERT RAY BLASTED WITH STRONG WINDS, FLOODING WHILE REPORTING ON HURRICANE IDALIA

Image 1 of 11 ▼ People ride an ATV through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, floodwater submerged a mobile home park in St. Petersburg . The National Guard dispatched over 100 soldiers and high-water vehicles to assist in affected counties.

The Tampa Police Department is out assessing the damage and flooding from Idalia on Wednesday after making landfall in Florida. (City of Tampa)

Treasure Island was also covered in floodwaters as Idalia's storm surge pushed inland, and officials were still worried about waters rising during high tide around midday, with significant flooding forecast to continue throughout the day.

Idalia causes power outages for over 400,000

As of the latest update, over 270,000 customers in Florida were experiencing power outages , with the majority of reports coming from Wakulla, Taylor, Dixie and Levy counties near landfall – areas where some residents decided to remain in their homes despite evacuation orders in at least 30 counties placed in a state of emergency.

More than 120,000 outages have been reported in Georgia as Idalia slams the state. Outages were starting to pop up in the Carolina on Wednesday afternoon with 15,000 without power and increasing.

The Sarasota Police Department said the majority of the Sarasota Bayfront is closed due to flooding Wednesday morning. (Sarasota Police Department)

Inside Idalia's eyewall

During Idalia's landfall, an impressive convective burst and abundant lightning were seen within its eye wall.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) released satellite images of the storm approaching Florida. (CSU/CIRA & NOAA / FOX Weather)

Brian Emfinger, a storm chaser with Live Storms Media, experienced Idalia's landfall in Keaton Beach . He reported that the front of the eye wall contained strong winds. Although a wind gauge recorded a gust of 83 mph before toppling, Emfinger estimated gusts over 100 mph.

The roadway was cleared outside Troll Music in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia moved onshore. (Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook)

WATCH: VIDEO SHOWS HURRICANE IDALIA'S DANGEROUS STORM SURGE OVERWHELMING CLEARWATER, FLORIDA

After the eye passed, the winds returned with even more ferocity, blowing onshore and bringing a wall of water with it. Emfinger noted that the storm surge arrived quickly with the back eyewall, rising several feet in just a few minutes.

Roads in Sanibel, Florida, were experiencing heavy flooding and debris coverage Wednesday morning. (Sanibel Fire Rescue District / Facebook)

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest on Hurricane Idalia.

Get the latest updates at FOXWeather.com