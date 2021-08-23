Triple-digit heat index, afternoon storms to hit Central Florida

Deep moisture over Florida means a humid Monday with strong storms later in the day.

Expect a high coverage of rain across East Central Florida, with the strongest storms after 5:00 p.m. The storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and small hail.

It will be hot, with afternoon highs hitting around 94 degrees in Orlando and solid low-90s along the coast. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The heat index, also known as the ‘feels-like’ temperature, will break into triples digits.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be another active afternoon, with showers and storms developing. By Wednesday, the rain chance will go down to 40 percent with highs in the low 90s.

