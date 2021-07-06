Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on Florida coast, what's next

article

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced in their 11 a.m. advisory that Elsa is officially making landfall on the coast of Florida as a tropical storm.

The FOX 35 Storm Team declared the landfall in the Gulf Coast's Big Bend region west of Horseshoe Beach late this morning.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said that Central Florida can still anticipate some showers and storms throughout Wednesday as tropical moisture remains in the state.

"By Thursday, the region will be back to its normal rain chances," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

From here, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Elsa will move across the southeastern United States through Thursday. It is moving northward at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Weakening is expected as it moves inland.

Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season until Saturday morning and caused widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday. As a tropical storm, it resulted in the deaths of one person on St. Lucia and of a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in separate events in the Dominican Republic. In Florida, the storm dumped rain across the Gulf Coast but spared residents of any significant damage and widespread power outages.

