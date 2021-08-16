Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall along Florida Panhandle, NHC says

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring three systems in the Atlantic, one of which is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm in Florida on Monday.

TROPICAL STORM FRED

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Fred is moving northward at 9 mph toward the Florida Panhandle.

They said that the storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected before landfall. It will weaken quickly after.

Landfall is reportedly forecasted to happen in the western Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon or early evening.

Heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge are said to be expected along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area on Monday.

Actives watches and warnings have been activated as Fred approaches:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown. Storm surge between one to five feet can be expected, the NHC said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for the Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

For our FOX 35 viewers in Cedar Key, Dixie County, and Levy County, secure your property and your shoreline.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE

The NHC said that Grace is currently a depression and approaching the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

They said the depression is moving west at 15 mph and could bring flash flooding and mudslides to Hispaniola on Monday.

Grace reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Little change in strength is forecasted over the next day or so. It will pick some strength back up by Tuesday though.

A Tropical Storm Watch is said to be in effect for the entire coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Haiti is dealing with tragedy already as a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday left at least 1,297 dead and another 5,700 injured.

DEPRESSION 8

The NHC said that a tropical depression, known as Depression 8, is passing to the east-southeast of Bermuda.

They said that it is moving south-southwest at 5 mph and is expected to stay at sea.

It reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph but is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm on Monday.

If it becomes a named storm, it will be called ‘Henri.’

