Tropical Storm Fred strengthens slightly on path toward Florida

We've got a FOX 35 Storm Alert Weekend for this Saturday and Sunday. Impacts from Tropical Storm Fred are looking likely as the storm passes by over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center shows Fred becoming a tropical depression later today or tonight while interacting with the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic. Winds will fall to 35 mph during this time and then Fred is expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm.

In the 11 a.m. update, Fred has increased in strength slightly, with winds up to 45 mph.

The track draws closer to Eastern Cuba Thursday afternoon, land interaction is possible during this time. That could also disrupt the circulation of the storm. A trip into the Eastern Gulf looks possible by Saturday into early Monday as Fred turns to the North.

On the current proposed forecast track, lots of rainfall looks to move in for the weekend. Parts of Central Florida could see some rather high rain amounts as Fred skirts by.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Considering the very wet conditions as of late, flooding will be a concern during this time. The heaviest rain could arrive during the day on Saturday, continuing into Sunday and even Monday.

We're expecting winds to increase a bit with the close passage of Fred. Best estimates right now look to be a Saturday morning into Saturday night time frame.

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE |

Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for updates.

Wind speeds remain uncertain right now but, breezy to occasionally windy in passing squalls seems to be feasible at this time.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the very latest as the tropics continue heating up. We're approaching the peak of the season which usually occurs around September 10th.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.