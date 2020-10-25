Tropical Storm Zeta forms, expected to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta formed on Sunday morning over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, which is located about 275 miles south-southeast of Cuba It is currently said to be stationary, not moving at all. It should begin moving again shortly. The NHC expects it to pass south of western Cuba early Monday and then near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. After that, it should move into the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC also said that Zeta currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Gradual strengthening is forecasted and the storm should become a hurricane on Monday when nearing the Yucatan Peninsula.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Advertisement

Zeta is reportedly expected to produce heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds across the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday. The following watches and warnings are in effect:

Hurricane Watch

Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Cozumel

Tropical Storm Warning

Pinar del Rio Cuba

Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Cozumel

Zeta is the 6th named storm of the Greek alphabet used in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. With that, the season has now tied with the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season for the most named storms in one season. One more named storm and this year will become the new record holder.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest tropical updates.