Umbrella weather on Friday ahead of weekend cold front

Finally! The much anticipated cold front is moving into Florida.

Clouds will increase and rain chances will be on the rise. Rain coverage will rise first over the northern counties early Friday morning, spreading south, closer to Orlando by late morning and into the p.m. hours.

Forecast models coming into the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER are confirming coverage/chances in the 80% range by Friday afternoon.

"Pack that umbrella before you leave the house, you will use it for sure!" said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

Most areas will be covered in rain in the afternoon with chances easing up by the evening.

Advertisement

The risk of any storms becoming strong or severe is super low.

The Storm Prediction Center has Florida in what is known as a "non-severe" mode of rain coverage on Friday While a rumble of thunder or heavy downpour is possible, damaging winds or an isolated tornado is certainly not in the cards today -- always a good thing!

Areas in the southern viewing area will have an opportunity to warm briefly into the 80s before the rain and clouds really settle in. In fact, after 3 or 4 p.m., temperatures will begin falling into the 60s as the front moves through.

On Friday night, skies will become partly cloudy and temperatures will fall into the 30s over North Florida, 40s closer to Orlando, and 50s along the Space Coast. The weekend will be beautiful with plenty of sun and comfy weather. Enjoy!

Watch FOX 35 for the latest weather updates.