Winter-like temperatures return to Central Florida with 30s, 40s

A cold front is sliding over the state and will bring a big drop in temperatures to Central Florida on Thursday night.

Expect mostly clear skies and gusty northerly winds on Thursday, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

By Friday morning, temperatures will drop to the mid-and-upper 30s north and west of I-4, to around 44 in Orlando.

High pressure will build into the region, keeping sunshine and blue skies around through the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, highs will be back in the 70s with mostly sunny and dry conditions across Central Florida.

On Monday, expect ANOTHER drop in temperatures to bring us right back down to sweater weather on Tuesday morning.

