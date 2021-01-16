1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Ocoee shopping center parking lot

Police are investigating after a shooting at a shopping center in Ocoee that left one man dead and 2 others injured.

This happened in the parking lot of an Aldi store on Colonial Drive around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

"Upon arrival, they discovered three male victims who had been shot. The three victims were inside a Nissan four-door Silver Altima," Ocoee police said.

One victim was pronounced deceased on scene and the other two victims were transported to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene.

At this time there have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department at (407) 905-3160 or CrimeLine at (800) 423-TIPS to remain anonymous.

