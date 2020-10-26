1 out of 3 registered Central Florida voters have cast their ballot

States across America are seeing record voter turnout, including Florida.

One out of every three registered voters in Orange, Seminole, and Volusia Counties have voted early or by mail already for the 2020 general election.

As of Saturday, Seminole County is at 33 percent. Orange County is at 35 percent. Volusia County is nearing 40 percent.

The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections said that they expect an 80-percent voter turnout this year. Seminole County also predicts a record-breaking turnout too, as the Supervisor of Elections told FOX 35 that "they are excited. They're coming out in large numbers and they're happy to cast their ballots."

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Officials said that they are seeing more demand for mail-in ballots. As of Saturday, Volusia County had received 115,000 mail-in ballots. In 2016, they received 74,000.

The deadline has now passed to request a ballot if you have not already. However, you can still vote in-person through early voting now or on election day, November 3rd.

Across the country, more than 58.6 million Americans have already voted, surpassing the total number of people who voted early and submitted absentee ballots in 2016. Many are trying to avoid crowds when voting and make sure their ballot is cast.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest 2020 election updates.