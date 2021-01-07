$5K reward offered for information on murder of Seminole County couple

A manhunt is underway for whoever killed a couple in Seminole County. Deputies confirmed that a body found in Sanford on Tuesday is that of a missing woman.

Tiffany Church was 35-years-old. The body of her boyfriend, Trodarious Rainey, was found in Lake Jesup Park on Saturday.

Deputies are investigating the deaths as homicides.

"Tiffany Church was the mother of 2 and Trodarius Rainey was a 26-year-old man," said Sheriff Dennis Lemma during a news conference on Wednesday. "Nobody deserves to die and be found on the side of the road."

There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have information, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

