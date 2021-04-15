6,762 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Thursday; 74 new deaths

article

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 6,762 new coronavirus cases and 74 additional deaths on Thursday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,148,448, with 34,238 Florida resident deaths and 669 non-resident deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Thursday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,273.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 130,366 and 1,221 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 41,829 and 490 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 40,741 cases and 757 deaths. Brevard County closely mirrors Volusia with 39,002 cases but has recorded more deaths at 837. Meanwhile, Seminole County reports 31,853 total cases and 476 deaths.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 7,699,875 had been vaccinated through Wednesday. Of that number, 4,256,979 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 522,237 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal health officials on Tuesday announced that they are recommending a "pause" on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccination were reported in the United States.

