AdventHealth could distribute COVID-19 vaccinations within days

COVID-19 vaccinations could be distributed within a matter of days, as AdventHealth believes with FDA approval, they can begin doing so on Monday or Tuesday.

An FDA advisory panel is spending Thursday discussing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and with their recommendation, the FDA could grant the Pfizer emergency use authorization for the vaccine by the end of the week.

AdventHealth will be one of the first hospitals in the state to get vaccines. They spoke about it during a briefing on Thursday morning.

Dr. Steven Smith said that "vaccine distribution would occur very rapidly, so we’re anticipating potentially as early as Monday or Tuesday of next week."

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine reportedly must be kept at 70 degrees Celsius. Thankfully though, AdventHealth can store them at this temperature and does not think they will have to do so long, as Dr. Smith added that "we’re going to get them in, get them out and then another shipment will follow that."

FDA said results from Pfizer’s large, ongoing study showed the shot, which was co-developed with Germany’s BioNTech, was more than 90 percent effective across people of different ages, races and underlying health conditions, including diabetes and obesity.

No major safety issues were uncovered and common vaccine-related side effects like fever, fatigue and injection site pain were tolerable.

