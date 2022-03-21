Expand / Collapse search

Apple Maps, iTunes and other apps back online after outage

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:06PM
Technology
FOX TV Digital Team
f3283e05-TikTok And Facebook Photo Illustrations article

App Store icon displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 18, 2021. (Photo Ilustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Several apps linked to Apple services are back online after experiencing a temporary outage Monday afternoon. 

According to Downdetector, several apps such as Apple Maps, iTunes, and Google Maps started having issues around 1 p.m. Eastern Time. 

Apple also reported several outages with its apps on its website including App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

RELATED: Study: Greater screen time in young kids linked to more reported behavior problems

No reason for the outage was provided.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Apple for comment. 
 