Tolls in Florida to be reinstated on Saturday following suspension due to Hurricane Ian

The Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that tolls across the state will be reinstated this weekend after roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the tolls in several areas along the Gulf Coast and in Central Florida as Hurricane Ian was approaching the state. The order went into effect on Sept. 26.

Toll road

Tolling will resume at 6 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 15, FDOT said. The following Florida roadways will be impacted:

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

I-4 Connector

Veterans Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Beachline Expressway

Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249

Seminole Expressway

Southern Connector Extension

Wekiva Parkway

Western Beltway

Polk Parkway

I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

Goldenrod Extension

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

SR453

Western Beltway

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility

Selmon Expressway

FDOT says that in order to continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida, tolls will remain suspended on the following FDOT facilities: