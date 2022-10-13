Tolls in Florida to be reinstated on Saturday following suspension due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that tolls across the state will be reinstated this weekend after roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the tolls in several areas along the Gulf Coast and in Central Florida as Hurricane Ian was approaching the state. The order went into effect on Sept. 26.
Tolling will resume at 6 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 15, FDOT said. The following Florida roadways will be impacted:
FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities
- I-4 Connector
- Veterans Expressway
- Suncoast Parkway
- Beachline Expressway
- Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
- Seminole Expressway
- Southern Connector Extension
- Wekiva Parkway
- Western Beltway
- Polk Parkway
- I-4 Express
Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities
- Apopka Expressway
- Beachline Expressway
- Central Florida Greeneway
- Goldenrod Extension
- Osceola Parkway
- Poinciana Parkway
- SR453
- Western Beltway
Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility
- Selmon Expressway
FDOT says that in order to continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida, tolls will remain suspended on the following FDOT facilities:
- Alligator Alley
- Sunshine Skyway
- Pinellas Bayway