Artemis I: NASA to give update on flight test as spacecraft reaches midpoint of moon mission

NASA officials plan to provide an update on the historic Artemis I flight test as the Orion spacecraft reaches the midpoint of its moon mission and its farthest distance from Earth at nearly 270,000 miles away.

The space agency said it will hold a news conference Monday at 5 p.m. ET. The news conference can be live-streamed in the above video player when it begins.

The uncrewed test flight blasted off with three test dummies aboard from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Wednesday, Nov. 16, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

The Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, Nov. 21, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit. It entered a distant lunar orbit shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, where officials said the spacecraft will remain for about a week to test systems in a deep space environment about 40,000 miles above the lunar surface before beginning the journey back to Earth.

A Pacific splashdown is planned for Dec. 11.

