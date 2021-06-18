Body of man found in submerged car identified, reported missing this week, Brevard deputies say

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a submerged car.

According to the sheriff's office, the body was found near the St. Johns Management boat area in Malabar on State Road 514.

Deputies said the man was reported missing from Palm Bay on Tuesday.

He's been identified as Robert Satterlee, 67, from Palm Bay.

MORE NEWS; Orlando police: 53 arrested in 'Operation Good Call' fentanyl bust

"The vehicle was discovered by a boater after striking a submerged object while unloading his boat from a trailer. Members of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and discovered a body inside of the vehicle as it was being removed from the water," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are conducting a death investigation.

"Based on the investigation to date, there is no reason to believe the death resulted from foul play," a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). All calls to CRIMELINE are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.