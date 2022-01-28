Pittsburgh bridge collapse leaves 10 hurt hours before Biden's infrastructure visit

A bridge with multiple vehicles on it collapsed early Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, causing several "minor" injuries and occurring hours ahead of a visit from President Joe Biden to discuss the country’s need for updated infrastructure.

Pittsburgh Public Safety shared a Twitter post about the incident reported around 6 a.m., asking all to "avoid the area" of Braddock and Forbes avenues near a snowy Frick Park. Authorities later said that "three to four" vehicles were on the two-lane bridge at the time, including a commuter bus.

Photos from the scene showed the bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

A commuter bus is pictured on the collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Credit: Greg Barnhisel)

Ten people suffered "minor injuries," including three people who were taken to area hospitals, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Rescuers had to rappel some 100 to 150 feet, while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people dangling from the bus, Jones added.

Authorities also said a natural gas line was cut in the collapse, prompting several families to briefly evacuate from their homes while crews worked to fix the leak.

The scene outside of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Credit: KDKA-TV)

Biden is scheduled to visit the city on Friday afternoon to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey called the new law "critical" to the city and state at large.

"We need it," Gainey told reporters. "We could have had some serious injuries... At the end of the day, this is critical that we have this funding."

In a statement, the White House said Biden would proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh.

"Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the statement said. "The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf added that his office was monitoring the situation and "prepared to provide support as needed."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.