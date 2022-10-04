Chances increase for disturbance in Atlantic to develop: Is it heading toward Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of further development.

Disturbance #1 is located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have increased a little, but there are not yet any signs of significant organization.

"The wave is forecast to move westward at about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands tonight and early Wednesday. Some slow development is possible while the wave continues westward, and a tropical depression could form by late this week or this weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea," the National Hurricane Center said.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian aftermath: Get paid $1,300+ a week as debris monitor in Florida

The second tropical wave, Disturbance #2 is located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while moving northwestward at about 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Neither of the disturbances are expected to be a threat to Florida.

If either or both of these systems becomes a tropical storm, they will earn the names Julia and Karl in their order of formation.