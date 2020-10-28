Cool front to bring comfortable temperatures to Florida for Halloween

Not quite bone-chilling, but it looks like a cool front coming through Central Florida later this week will make for a comfortable Halloween night.

"After a hot couple of days coming up, a cool front will push south of Central Florida by Friday afternoon," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Makes for a great weekend with a stronger front right behind it for early next week!"

Cooler, driver air will slide in on Friday afternoon, and come trick-or-treat time on Saturday night, Central Florida will drop down into the lower 70s with some local breezes.

"Let the cool times roll!" King said.

On Monday and Tuesday, expect a bigger cooldown! A second front is expected to keep highs in the 70s and drop temperatures into sweater weather territory.

"Lows may be tumbling back close to maybe the mid and upper 50s for a much cooler change."

