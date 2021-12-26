COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed at Lake County elementary schools

article

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County said that they will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members, and eligible students at select elementary schools starting next week.

They explained that boosters will be available for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago.

Participants reportedly must bring identification and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine. There is no charge for the vaccines.

The vaccine schedule as provided by Lake County health officials is below.

FIRST DOSE

Jan. 4: Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria – 4 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: Triangle Elementary Media Ctr. – 4 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 15: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Ctr. – 4 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 17: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Ctr. – 4 to 6 p.m.

SECOND DOSE

Jan. 25: Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria – 4 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 : Triangle Elementary Media Ctr. – 4 to 6 p.m.

Mar. 8: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Ctr. – 4 to 6 p.m.

Mar. 10: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Ctr. – 4 to 6 p.m.

Health officials advise you to complete a completed consent form ahead of time.

