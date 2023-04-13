A popular tiki bar and restaurant in New Smyrna Beach was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

The two-alarm fire sparked around 6:30 a.m. at the Ocean Breeze Restaurant on Flagler Avenue, according to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

Photos from the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association showed flames and smoke coming from the restaurant. One photo showed what appeared to show the bar's tiki roof completely destroyed.

Later Thursday, New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said it believes the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Firefighters had trouble accessing the ground level of the business initially due to the structural damage from the fire. The building sustained both water and fire damage, officials said.

