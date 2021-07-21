Daytona Beach Police search for man who may be involved in attempted abduction

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that they are searching for a man who they believe may be involved in an attempted abduction.

They said that it happened around Monday on S. Hollywood Ave. near. International Speedway Blvd. An incident report revealed that a woman was getting a drink at 7-11 when she noticed the man was paying special attention to her. She told him that he was making her uncomfortable and left the store. However, the man continued to follow her so she told him again that she was scared of how close he was to her.

"At that point, the suspect abruptly turned toward the victim and grabbed her with both of his arms. The suspect wrapped both of his around the suspect and physically picked her up off her feet," the report went on to say. "The suspect began dragging or walking the victim in a northern direction before the victim began punching at the suspect's face and screaming as loud as she could."

The suspect soon disengaged from the victim and began profusely apologizing to the victim, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I didn't mean to hurt you." He then turned away and fled on foot.

Photo from Daytona Beach Police Department

Police described the suspect as in his 30s or 40s, stands around 5'8", and weighs around 160 pounds. If you know who he is, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or WallaceJayson@DBPD.us regarding Case 210013537.

