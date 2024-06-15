Florida 'Safe Haven' baby reunites with firefighters 18 years later, for her high school graduation

Stream FOX 35 News

Eighteen years ago, a baby was dropped off at Lake County Fire Station No. 112 in Clermont through the county’s "Safe Haven" program. Now, she has graduated from high school and is thriving.

Recently, Colleen was reunited with some of the station's firefighters who played a part in her story, and the station even named an engine after her. The fire department posted on Facebook congratulating Colleen on her accomplishments.

"Join us in congratulating Colleen on her huge accomplishment. We are so proud of you!" the post read.

[Credit: Lake County Fire Rescue]

What is Florida's Safe Haven program?

The escalating crisis of infant abandonment in the United States raised the need for Safe Haven laws, which essentially provide a confidential alternative for frightened mothers or fathers who might otherwise resort to drastic measures, such as disposing of their newborns in secret.

The law aims to protect both the child and the parent by allowing parents to safely relinquish their babies at hospitals, fire stations, or emergency medical services. This initiative saves the newborn's life and spares parents from potential legal consequences. It also fulfills the dreams of many prospective adoptive parents waiting for a child.

Contrary to the stereotype that only teenage, underprivileged mothers abandon their babies, the issue crosses all demographics, according to the State of Florida, including age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.

The Safe Haven law mandates that the baby be handed over to a staff member to ensure the child's safety. The baby can not be left unattended; if this happens, the parent can still face criminal charges. Criminal charges are still possible if the baby is left at a place other than a designated Safe Haven facility.

The program also emphasizes early intervention, encouraging mothers to seek help before reaching a crisis point.

Once the baby is checked out at a hospital for any medical or health concerns, the hospital will contact, on a rotating basis, a licensed child-placing agency from a list produced by the Florida Adoption Information Center. The baby will then be placed with parents who have been waiting to adopt a child.

Parents in a crisis can call the 24/7 referral helpline at 877-767-2229. More information can be found at www.asafehavenfornewborns.com. You can also email safehaven@asafehavenfornewborns.com.