Deadline for Running Universal’s Epic Character Race Jan. 29

The registration deadline for Running Universal’s inaugural Epic Character Race 5K and 10K is fast approaching.

The first-ever Epic Character Races held on Feb. 1-2 will have 6:15 a.m. start times on each day. They will give participants the opportunity to race through Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Registration for the races ends on January 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

"Participants in both races will receive a star-studded, Instagram-worthy medal featuring some of the iconic characters that runners will encounter along the race routes," read a news release from Universal Orlando, "and for runners looking to celebrate their 'sweet' victory, exclusive 5K and 10K doughnuts will be available at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk."

Standard pricing for Running Universal’s Epic Character Race beginning at $82 per person (plus tax). There’s still time to choose from multiple weekend package options exclusive to race participants, Universal says – with savings up to $50 until January 26. For more information and to register for Running Universal’s Epic Character Race 5K and 10K weekend at Universal Orlando Resort, visit the Running Universal website.

