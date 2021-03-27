Deputies: Intruder shot trying to break into Daytona Beach motel room

Deputies are searching for a man and woman who they said tried to break into a room at a popular motel in Daytona Beach. One of the suspected intruders, the man, was shot.

It happened at the Motel 6 on International Speedway Blvd. around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

They said the people in the room shot at the intruders, hitting one of them.

"The pair attempted to enter the room via a window, awakening an occupant who fired a gun at them, injuring the male," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The pair then ran from the motel toward Tomoka Farms Road. Deputies are now searching for them. Detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for the two suspects.

MORE NEWS: Police: Video appears to show man deliberately crash car into pedestrian

Advertisement

The male is described as white, in his 30s, about 6 foot tall, wearing matching teal shirt and shorts and a yellow hat. He has been shot in his buttock.

The female suspect is white, about 5’6" and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information about these individuals should call 911 immediately.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.