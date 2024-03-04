Expand / Collapse search

Deputies search for missing Lake County teen, Layleah Frasier

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Layleah Fraiser, 16, was last seen at Leesburg High School on Friday and, according to investigators, her phone was shot off at 3:30 p.m.  No one has heard from her since. 

Layleah Fraiser

Layleah has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 265 pounds.

Please get in touch with Detective Cameron at 352-343-9500 or Crimeline with any information.