DeSantis to be sworn in for second term as Florida governor

It's a big day in Florida as Governor Ron DeSantis is getting ready for his inauguration.

His second term as governor of Florida begins Tuesday and he will be sworn into office in Tallahassee in a special ceremony on the steps of the Historic Capitol. DeSantis won a second term during the November election against Democrat Charlie Crist – further cementing his conservative imprint on the state, amid growing speculation that he will run for the White House in two years.

"And so today, after four years, the people have delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay," DeSantis said to a roar of cheers.

DeSantis, who ran for re-election with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, said "we reject woke ideology" and that "while our country flounders due to failed leadership in Washington, Florida is on the right track."

Gov. DeSantis and Casey DeSantis wave to the crowd of supporters inside the Tampa Convention Center following his victory speech.

Gov. DeSantis announced his first run for governor in January 2018 when he was a Florida congressman. When he was first elected governor, DeSantis defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by just 0.4 percentage points.

The inauguration ceremony begins at 11 a.m. DeSantis is expected to be sworn-in at noon. You can watch it live in the player above.