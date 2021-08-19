Disney to launch hotline where you can call a princess

article

Hi, Princess Tiana! Disney has announced that they will soon open another hotline for children to enjoy.

Disney is kicking off their first-ever ‘World Princess Week’ on August 23rd, with new experiences for fans to enjoy across the globe.

One of those experiences is the ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration Hotline.' It launches on August 23rd and will allow children to call five Disney princesses and two Frozen queens, Anna and Elsa.

MORE NEWS: Disney retires FastPass, launches 'Disney Genie' and 'Lightning Lane'

Recorded messages from the iconic Disney characters can be heard by calling 1-877-70-DISNEY. However, only the five Disney princesses can be reached at that number. Those who want to talk with Anna and Elsa can do so exclusively on the shopDisney website.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

Disney held a similar hotline in April 2020 as children could call and hear a special goodnight message from five characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy.

This upcoming princess hotline is just one of several exciting experiences for Disney fans to enjoy during World Princess Week.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

RELATED: Disney's 'World Princess Week' kicks off next week: What's to come

For example, those who visit Epcot during the celebratory week can enjoy a brand-new Tiana-themed playground.

Then, at Disney Springs, little princesses can take part in a Princess Promenade with costumes and themed entertainment.

Those who stay at a Walt Disney World resort during all the princess fun can take advantage of movies airing throughout the week as well.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

Runners can even get in on the festivities with the ‘Disney Princess Half-Marathon Weekend,' featuring events for all skill levels. Tickets go on sale during World Princess Week on the runDisney website.

MORE NEWS: Disney World changes face mask policy: What to know before you go

The week of celebration will come to a close on Friday, August 27th, with an all-new music special on Disney Channel.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

‘Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration' will debut at 7 p.m. EST that day and feature the Disney princesses and the Frozen queens through reimagined performances of iconic songs. The soundtrack will also be available on Disney+ on the same day.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.