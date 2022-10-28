Tropics watch: Disturbance in Atlantic could become next named storm: Will it affect Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic – one of which could become our 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The first is a trough of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. A surface low pressure system is forecast to emerge along the northern portion of the trough axis later on Friday and some development could occur through Saturday.

Formation chances are low at 20-percent as of Friday morning.

The second system is the one that could potentially become Lisa, the next name on the hurricane season storm list.

An area of low pressure is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend, possibly related to the southern portion of an existing trough of low pressure over the area.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form early next week," the NHC said.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says the system has a 70-percent chance of developing over the next five days.

"Looks as though it could become Tropical Storm Lisa as we look longer term."

At this point, King says both systems should stay away from Florida. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.