Donald Trump wins Florida's Primary Election, with Haley outperforms DeSantis

Former president Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has won Florida's primary election.

Florida joined four other states on Tuesday in races for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations. Trump and President Joe Biden appeared on primary ballots in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Trump also appeared on the ballot in Florida, which canceled its Democratic primary as Biden was that party's sole nominee.

After clinching wins in last week's primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington, Biden and Trump secured enough delegate support to become their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Trump's victory in Florida might feel a bit anticlimactic as he has already met the 1,215-delegate threshold to become the GOP's presumptive nominee. Still, his win is not entirely inconsequential.

Florida is a winner-take-all state in the Republican Presidential Preference Primary, meaning the candidate receiving the highest number of statewide votes is awarded all the state's 125 delegates at the Republican National Convention, which will be held from July 15 to July 18 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Florida Election Results: Donald Trump vs. Ron DeSantis vs. Nikki Haley

Political pundits will analyze Trump's margin of victory in Florida, as it could indicate voter enthusiasm. Voter turnout will be another important measure of what Trump must do to energize the GOP base come November.

With 99% of the votes counted, Trump dominated the primary, leading his next closest opponent, Nikki Haley, by over 65%. As the evening ended, Haley led Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 10 percentage points. DeSantis suspended his campaign earlier this year. However, many agreed a strong showing would have bolstered his shot at a future presidential run.

State GOP Chairman Evan Power issued a statement Tuesday night that said, "Florida Republicans are united and ready to send Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware this November."