Duke Energy sending crews to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida

Duke Energy is deploying strike teams to help with power restoration in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida impacts the region.

The company is sending 150 employees and contract workers to Louisiana from across the state.

Linemen, vegetation management, and damage assessors will be among those helping in Louisiana.

Officials said crews will leave on Sunday morning and spend the night in North Florida before arriving in Louisiana.

The workers will be helping Entergy Louisiana and CLECO power companies while they help residents in Louisiana.

