Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford School mass shooter pleads guilty to murder, terrorism

Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021.

The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley signed his plea agreement last week, giving up his right to a trial which was originally scheduled for January.

"Sir on that Nov. 30, 2021 in Oakland County Michigan, did you bring a 9mm Sig sauer handgun and 50 mm rounds of ammunition to the Oxford high school?" asked Prosecutor Marc Keast.

"Yes sir," Crumbley responded.

Crumbley answered "yes" to all questions from the assistant prosecutor, including admitting he killed four people and attempted to kill several others.

A tentative court date is scheduled for Feb. 9, which will precede a sentencing hearing.

