Father, son found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Deltona home: deputies

A father and son were found dead at a Deltona home following an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend, deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) identified the two as Daniel Demarco, 55, and his son, Travis Demarco, 34.

At around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Sumatra Avenue after another resident of the home spotted their bodies and alerted authorities.

During an investigation, detectives learned Travis had shot and killed his father before turning the gun on himself, officials said.

Investigators learned Travis had been dealing with mental health issues, including a "serious condition" he was diagnosed with earlier this year. His father reportedly expressed concerns about his son's mental state and behavior and was helping him get treatment, VSO said.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help and resources are available. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly Suicide Prevention Lifeline), or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If in a life-threatening situation, call 911.