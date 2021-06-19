Expand / Collapse search

Father's Day weekend forecast: Hot with some storms mixed in

By FOX 35 News Staff
Weather Forecast: June 19, 2021

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is Father's Day weekend and we have a lovely forecast for all dads! 

We start your weekend on a cloudy note. As we head into Saturday afternoon, temperatures will increase with hot & muggy conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the low-90s, but the heat index will make it feel more like the upper-90s. There is a 20% chance for isolated storms this evening, coverage stays pretty low. 

On Sunday, for Father's Day, temperatures will be in the low-90s, but the chance for storms increases just a bit with 40% coverage and the chance for stray evening storms bringing heavy rain and occasional lightning. 

Sunday is also the first day of summer, meaning it is the longest day of the year! 

Happy Father's Day!

