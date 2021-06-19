Father's Day weekend forecast: Hot with some storms mixed in

It is Father's Day weekend and we have a lovely forecast for all dads!

We start your weekend on a cloudy note. As we head into Saturday afternoon, temperatures will increase with hot & muggy conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the low-90s, but the heat index will make it feel more like the upper-90s. There is a 20% chance for isolated storms this evening, coverage stays pretty low.

On Sunday, for Father's Day, temperatures will be in the low-90s, but the chance for storms increases just a bit with 40% coverage and the chance for stray evening storms bringing heavy rain and occasional lightning.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Sunday is also the first day of summer, meaning it is the longest day of the year!

Happy Father's Day!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.