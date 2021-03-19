Federally-operated Florida sites to stop giving first doses beginning Wednesday

article

Beginning Wednesday, March 24, the FEMA-operated sites in Jacksonville, Tampa, Miami and Orlando will stop giving first doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to FOX 35, spokeswoman Samantha Bequer said the federally-operated sites were designed to remain open for eight weeks.

She said, "The temporary federally-supported vaccination sites are currently in the third week of operations. In order to ensure all individuals are able to receive their second doses before sites cease operations, the state is only offering second doses for the next three weeks at these sites beginning Wednesday, March 24. Individuals have until Tuesday, March 23 to continue receiving first dose shots at the federally-supported sites."

The statement said all of the federal satellite sites associated with the four main sites will return to their locations over the next few weeks so everyone who received their first dose can receive their second dose.

The statement said as of right now, "for the last two weeks of operations (April 14 – 28), the state is planning to offer the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This will allow individuals who were not able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine the first three weeks to have the opportunity to be vaccinated."

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working to evaluate if the sites can remain open past April 28.

Factors that can affect the sites remaining open include increased vaccine allocations and resource availability.

All state-supported vaccination sites and their hours of operations are available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.