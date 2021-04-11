Fire breaks out at Florida home after lightning strike, fire department says

article

A fire broke out a home in Central Florida as lightning struck it during strong storms on Sunday, fire officials said.

The Mount Dora Fire Department said that they are at the scene of a fully-involved house fire that was caused by a lightning strike.

They said that firefighters were called to a house on Bridgeport Bay Circle at 11:48 a.m. due to a lightning strike at the house. They found the home fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED: FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Strong storms, gusty winds, and hail in Central Florida

The homeowner is said to be unharmed. Neighbors next door were evacuated as well.

Crews are reportedly still on scene.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.