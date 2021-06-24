First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Florida for vaccination events

First Lady Jill Biden flew into Florida on Thursday afternoon.

The First Lady arrived in Orlando with Dr. Fauci by her side.

She went on to visit a drive-thru vaccination site in Kissimmee with Dr. Fauci.

Her next stop is Tampa. She is expected to join the Tampa Bay Lightning for AdventHealth's ‘Shots on Ice’ vaccination event at the Amalie Arena.

The First Lady's visit comes as many states struggle to reach President Biden's Fourth of July vaccination goal. Florida is among the states lagging behind.

Health experts said that the U.S. will likely fall short of President Biden's goal, which is to have 70 percent of adults having at least one dose by Independence Day. The CDC said that 65 percent of adults are at least partially vaccinated as of now though.

16 states and the District of Columbia have reached the 70 percent goal. Florida is just over 50 percent.

