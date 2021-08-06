FIRST LOOK: Walt Disney World reveals multiple collections for 50th anniversary

article

Disney is sharing a sneak peek of its 50th anniversary merchandise — and there's a lot!

Beginning Aug. 12, a pre-celebration collection will be available for a limited time ahead of the 50th anniversary Oct. 1 date.

The Disney Parks Blog said three new collections will appear across the Walt Disney World Resort, with select items available on shopDisney.com.

Two more 50th anniversary collections will debut later this fall, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The Pre-Celebration Collection

The Pre-celebration Collection, debuting on Aug. 12, will include items such as a tumbler, Spirit Jersey and shirt.

Plus, there's a special long-sleeve shirt for passholders.

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

The Celebration Collection

The Celebration Collection will feature much of the same with another Spirit Jersey, shirts, Mickey-shaped soap dispenser, photo frame and a Mickey ear hat.

The Disney Parks Blog also featured a Dooney & Burke bag.

It said on the website about the Celebration Collection: "From accessories by Dooney and Bourke and festive headwear to coordinating mommy-and-me ensembles and – fan favorite – a soap dispenser, the Celebration Collection offers a wide-ranging assortment of commemorative merchandise for the whole family, perfect for mixing and matching."

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney Castle Collection

The collection will feature all-things Cinderella Castle.

The Disney Parks Blogs showed that the collection includes a pair of ears, Spirit, Jersey and a men's button-up shirt.

Other items will include collectible ornaments, a castle-themed mug, and a light-up Minnie Mouse ear headband, according to the blog.

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

The Vault Collection

The Vault Collection digs deep into the Disney archives for long-time fans.

The theme of the collection is retro-themed, paying tribute to 50 years of Walt Disney World.

The Disney Parks Blog said: "Paying tribute to 50 years of Walt Disney World magic, the collection includes an assortment of opening-day favorites, such as a 2021 rendition of the original Mickey Mouse ear hat, throwback T-shirt styles and vintage-inspired plush toys. And best of all, there’ll be more blasts from that past joining the collection as the celebration continues!"

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

The EARidescent Collection

This color trend can now be seen on Cinderella Castle in honor of the 50th anniversary.

This collection will debut in late October.

The Disney Parks Blog showcased a sparkly pink Spirit Jersey, a pin and matching Minnie Mouse ears.

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney Parks Blog also mentioned an upcoming Luxe Logo Collection . The collection is expected to debut in November.

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Fox35Orlando.com and the Disney Parks Blog for more news, merchandise and events related to "The World's Most Magical Celebration."