Florida adds 2,826 new COVID-19 cases, 93 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,826 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 93 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,979,634, with 32,348 Florida resident deaths and 611 non-resident deaths.

State health officials said as of Monday, 2,279,646 people have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while 90,552 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

