Florida adds 3,689 COVID-19 cases, 73 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,689 COVID-19 cases and 73 additional deaths on Friday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began to 771,780.

The number of Florida resident deaths recorded since then is 16,340, with an additional 204 non-resident deaths.

On Thursday, the state department of health reported 5,557 coronavirus cases, making it the largest single-day increase since early September.

RELATED: More coronavirus-related headlines