Florida adds 3,798 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,798 new cases of coronavirus, along with 30 additional deaths on Sunday.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,976,808, with 32,255 Florida resident deaths and 605 non-resident deaths.

State health officials said 2,246,626 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 76,740 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

