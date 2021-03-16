Florida adds 4,791 new coronavirus cases, 101 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,791 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 101 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,984,425, with 32,449 Florida resident deaths and 612 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say 2,321,008 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 110,532 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES