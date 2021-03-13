Florida adds 5,167 new coronavirus cases, 80 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,167 new cases of coronavirus, along with 80 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,973,109, with 32,225 Florida resident deaths and 604 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say 2,209,719 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 67,228 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

