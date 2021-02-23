Florida adds 5,610 new coronavirus cases, 148 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,610 new cases of coronavirus, along with 148 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,878,533, with 30,213 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports 536 non-resident deaths.

As more cases come to light, more and more Floridians are receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

State health officials say 2,748,495 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of that number, 1,308,102 people received their first dose, while 1,440,393 people have received both their first and second doses.